Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Sells 207,987 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) by 96.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,987 shares during the quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.4% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 621.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Main Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 55.8% during the second quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.34. 3,508 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,365. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $100.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.29.

