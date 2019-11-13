Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.12), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $26.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.67 million.

Shares of Inspired Entertainment stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.49. 2,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,632. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market cap of $170.45 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.32. Inspired Entertainment has a twelve month low of $3.86 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

INSE has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inspired Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th.

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies virtual sports and server based gaming worldwide. It designs, develops, markets, and distributes a portfolio of games through its digital network architecture to betting offices, casinos, gaming hall and bingo operators, and regulated operators of lotteries, as well as government affiliated and licensed operators.

