Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Stake Boosted by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,501,000 after buying an additional 36,051 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,925,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,005,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 759,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,500,000 after buying an additional 7,721 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 307,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,426,000 after buying an additional 3,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 232,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 25,418 shares in the last quarter. 53.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Inter Parfums news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.20, for a total value of $351,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $824,315 over the last 90 days. 44.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.80.

IPAR traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.11. The stock had a trading volume of 142,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.37 and a 1-year high of $81.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.34.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.18 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 8.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is 64.33%.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

