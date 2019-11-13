Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) Shares Bought by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,871 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 882.1% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBKR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Compass Point upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.52. 326,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,800. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.13 and a 52-week high of $80.32.

Interactive Brokers Group (IEX:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $466.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.00 million.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

Featured Article: Why is insider trading harmful?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IEX:IBKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.