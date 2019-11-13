Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:ITCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ITCI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $27.00 target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

NASDAQ:ITCI traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.17. The stock had a trading volume of 444,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 7.77 and a current ratio of 7.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.51. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12-month low of $6.75 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $528.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.17. On average, equities analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Alafi purchased 125,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,065,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 341,223 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,219.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Neumann sold 6,774 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.25, for a total value of $55,885.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 114.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $70,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 14.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 13,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the second quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurodegenerative disorders. The company is developing its lead drug candidate, lumateperone for the treatment of schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, behavioral disturbances associated with dementia, autism, and other CNS diseases.

