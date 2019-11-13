Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ISRG. Northland Securities set a $375.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $610.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $620.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Partners began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $633.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $583.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $549.36. 467,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 699,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.12. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $430.24 and a 52-week high of $589.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $540.67 and its 200-day moving average is $516.66.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.44. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 30.94%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $493.18, for a total value of $106,033.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 330,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,177,480.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,021 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $557.15, for a total value of $568,850.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,488.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,242 shares of company stock valued at $7,219,479 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

