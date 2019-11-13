Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 333,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 4,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

PEJ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.80. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,959. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a twelve month low of $37.94 and a twelve month high of $45.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.18.

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

