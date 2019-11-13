INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) Insider Buys $211,563.40 in Stock

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM (NYSE:IHIT) insider Robert C. Troccoli acquired 19,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $211,563.40.

Shares of IHIT opened at $10.56 on Wednesday. INVESCO HIGH IN/COM has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $10.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $10.44.

Get INVESCO HIGH IN/COM alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 3.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,000 after acquiring an additional 23,078 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 11.1% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 355,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 16.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 264,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 36,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 56.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of INVESCO HIGH IN/COM by 117.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 171,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 92,606 shares during the period.

INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

Featured Article: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INVESCO HIGH IN/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.