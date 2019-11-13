Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 320,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 1.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $60,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 231,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,667,000 after acquiring an additional 17,899 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ opened at $201.54 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $143.46 and a 52-week high of $202.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $192.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.39.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

