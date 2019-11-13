Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Invesco RAFI Strategic Developed ex-US Small Company ETF (NASDAQ:ISDS)’s stock price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.84 and last traded at $23.84, approximately 5,300 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 195% from the average daily volume of 1,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.87.

