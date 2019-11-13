Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) Shares Sold by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:EWRE) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,024 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 3.74% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $585,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,466,000.

NYSEARCA:EWRE traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.10. 1,977 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,065. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.82. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.71 and a 1 year high of $32.46.

