Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) Shares Bought by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 89.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,803 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,711 shares during the period. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 487.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 40,206 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 31,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMLV traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,994. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $42.11 and a 12-month high of $53.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.56 and its 200-day moving average is $51.71.

