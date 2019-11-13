Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ)

Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 5,488 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,296% compared to the typical volume of 393 put options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIIQ. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HIIQ stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,143,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,215. The company has a market cap of $345.57 million, a PE ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.42 and a 200-day moving average of $23.41. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $46.60.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 3.44%. Health Insurance Innovations’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

HIIQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Health Insurance Innovations from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

