Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group – (NYSE:TME) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 5,311 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,534% compared to the typical volume of 325 put options.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.05. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $11.81 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.26.

Get Tencent Music Entertainment Group alerts:

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TME shares. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.20 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.90 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 40,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.69% of the company’s stock.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates an online music entertainment platform that provides online music and music-centric social entertainment services in China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent Music Entertainment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.