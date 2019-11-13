Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.90

Shares of Ion Geophysical Corp (NYSE:IO) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.90 and traded as high as $9.42. Ion Geophysical shares last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 2,442 shares traded.

IO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ion Geophysical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised Ion Geophysical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Ion Geophysical alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $126.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.83.

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $53.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.40 million. Ion Geophysical had a negative return on equity of 2,205.52% and a negative net margin of 25.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ion Geophysical Corp will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ion Geophysical during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 122.2% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Ion Geophysical by 1,672.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 43,395 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Ion Geophysical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $414,000. 41.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile (NYSE:IO)

ION Geophysical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a suite of services and products for seismic data acquisition and processing the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: E&P Technology & Services, Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Integrated Technologies.

Read More: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Ion Geophysical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ion Geophysical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.