Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson Sells 6,000 Shares

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) VP Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $138,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,611.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Brent Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 8th, Brent Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total value of $138,360.00.

On Friday, November 1st, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $99,920.00.

On Wednesday, October 30th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $73,230.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $47,600.00.

On Friday, October 25th, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total value of $95,240.00.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, Brent Johnson sold 4,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $95,120.00.

On Monday, October 21st, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $46,000.00.

On Friday, October 18th, Brent Johnson sold 2,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $45,800.00.

On Wednesday, October 16th, Brent Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $65,760.00.

On Monday, October 14th, Brent Johnson sold 1,902 shares of Iradimed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total value of $41,501.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRMD opened at $23.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.45 million, a P/E ratio of 55.60 and a beta of 1.60. Iradimed Corp has a 1-year low of $16.68 and a 1-year high of $30.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.82, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.56.

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.85 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 22.51%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Iradimed Corp will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

IRMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub raised Iradimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Iradimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Iradimed in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Iradimed by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

