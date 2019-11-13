iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

IJH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $198.68. 638,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,579. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $156.13 and a fifty-two week high of $200.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.04.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

