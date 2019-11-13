iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Position Increased by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,417,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,959,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,237,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,376 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,017,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,053 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 152.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,381,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,619,000 after acquiring an additional 833,521 shares during the period. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,046,000.

MBB traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,176,620. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.00 and a fifty-two week high of $108.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.52.

iShares MBS ETF Profile

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

