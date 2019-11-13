iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Holdings Boosted by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 390,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,446 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.7% of Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $31,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 234.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,235,000 after acquiring an additional 224,186 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $17,971,000. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 117,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after acquiring an additional 13,816 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $83.90. 98,958 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

