iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by FCA Corp TX

FCA Corp TX trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.4% of FCA Corp TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 366.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

SCZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,255. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $49.51 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.28.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

