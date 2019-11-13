iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) is Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Salomon & Ludwin LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 414,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,552 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises 3.4% of Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Salomon & Ludwin LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $63,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.76. 63,169,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,908,406. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.04 and a fifty-two week high of $44.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.65.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

