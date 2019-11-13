iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Purchased by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,077 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWG. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the second quarter worth $69,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,883.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 2,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 210.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 130.2% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,171,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,533,112. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $29.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.44.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

