iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Holdings Decreased by Financial Advisory Service Inc.

Financial Advisory Service Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 195 shares during the quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 234.2% during the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 28,655 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 32,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 28.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 34.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.77. 155,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,960,748. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $128.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $104.07 and a 1-year high of $133.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

