iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Orgel Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 12,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.70. 2,481,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,963,115. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.76. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.07 and a 1 year high of $133.43.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

