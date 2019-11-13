Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Israel Chemicals Ltd. is a manufacturer of specialty fertilizers and specialty phosphates, flame retardants and water treatment solutions. It operates primarily in three markets: agriculture, food and engineered materials. The Company’s products include bromine specialty chemicals, potash, phosphate fertilizers, and specialty performance and industrial products. It markets its products primarily in Israel, Europe, and the Americas. Israel Chemicals Ltd. is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Shares of Israel Chemicals stock opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Israel Chemicals has a 12 month low of $4.36 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.89.

Israel Chemicals (NYSE:ICL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. Israel Chemicals had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Israel Chemicals will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Israel Chemicals by 149.6% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 126.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Israel Chemicals by 30.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,038 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Israel Chemicals in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. 6.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Israel Chemicals Company Profile

Israel Chemicals Ltd. operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

