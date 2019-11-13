ITV (LON:ITV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Berenberg Bank

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on the broadcaster’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 6.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITV. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price (up previously from GBX 125 ($1.63)) on shares of ITV in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ITV to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 125 ($1.63) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 175 ($2.29) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 147.15 ($1.92).

ITV traded down GBX 4.95 ($0.06) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 133.35 ($1.74). The stock had a trading volume of 11,840,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,490,000. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 102.65 ($1.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 161.30 ($2.11). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.80. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.01.

In other ITV news, insider Salman Amin purchased 8,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 136 ($1.78) per share, for a total transaction of £10,987.44 ($14,357.04). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,672 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65) per share, for a total transaction of £3,366.72 ($4,399.22). Insiders have purchased 23,551 shares of company stock worth $3,035,416 over the last 90 days.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

