IZEA Worldwide (IZEA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) is scheduled to be releasing its Q3 2019 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.92 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 28.12% and a negative return on equity of 65.68%. On average, analysts expect IZEA Worldwide to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of IZEA Worldwide stock opened at $0.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.66. IZEA Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $1.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.46.

IZEA Worldwide Company Profile

IZEA Worldwide, Inc creates and operates online marketplaces that connect marketers and content creators. Its technology solutions enable the management of content workflow, creator search and targeting, bidding, analytics, and payment processing. The company engages creator for influencer marketing campaigns, or to create content for the marketers' use and distribution.

