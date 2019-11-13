James A. Goldman Sells 2,486 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Stock

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Director James A. Goldman sold 2,486 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.98, for a total transaction of $696,030.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,415.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE DPZ traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.40. 435,653 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,333. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $220.90 and a one year high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $258.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.46. The stock has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $820.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $827.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 51.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,648 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $81,160,000 after purchasing an additional 98,716 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 124.6% in the second quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 62.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 353,333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,325,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter valued at $3,862,000. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the third quarter valued at $424,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DPZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $287.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Friday, October 4th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Argus lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America set a $295.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

