Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,297 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 5,850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in Halliburton by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 151,374 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 22,547 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Halliburton by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,900 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 12,075 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 407,586 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,315,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.88.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 947,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,989,209. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $34.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.57.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

In other news, Director William E. Albrecht bought 8,000 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, for a total transaction of $154,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

