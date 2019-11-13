Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 190 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,736 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BPOP. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Popular by 125.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 21,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its position in Popular by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 36,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 6,945 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Popular by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Popular by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in Popular by 1,893.9% during the 2nd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 26,325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Popular in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Popular from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Popular presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $278,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $515,242.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,199 shares of company stock worth $1,351,776. Company insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BPOP stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,642. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 1 year low of $44.22 and a 1 year high of $58.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 21.47%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Popular Inc will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

