Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 253 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Diodes in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Diodes in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diodes by 58.8% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC grew its position in Diodes by 11.5% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Emily Yang sold 3,068 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $139,931.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,979.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Julie Holland sold 6,263 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.98, for a total value of $300,498.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 74,968 shares in the company, valued at $3,596,964.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,629 shares of company stock worth $535,046 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Diodes from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine cut Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of DIOD stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.96. 3,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,348. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.20. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.88 and a 1-year high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $323.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

