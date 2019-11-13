JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) Holdings Boosted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,598 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $2,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,397 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of JD.Com by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 122,090 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.Com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in JD.Com by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 6,985 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its stake in JD.Com by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 175,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.50 price objective for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut JD.Com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays initiated coverage on JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JD.Com in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.70.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.44. The company had a trading volume of 98,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,435,362. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $19.21 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,114.67 and a beta of 1.35.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

