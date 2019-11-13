Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2019 EPS estimates for Opko Health in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.40). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Opko Health’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Opko Health in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPK opened at $1.43 on Monday. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.33 and a 52 week high of $3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average is $2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $978.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 2.17.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Opko Health had a negative net margin of 30.98% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Opko Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $3,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,603,426.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jane Ph D. Hsiao acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.50 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,475,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,712,720.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,090,000 shares of company stock worth $4,619,750 in the last 90 days. 42.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Cito Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Opko Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 184,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 420,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opko Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Opko Health by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,789 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,631 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

