Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Jeld-Wen Holding Inc (NYSE:JELD) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Jeld-Wen in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.53.

Get Jeld-Wen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on JELD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jeld-Wen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jeld-Wen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Jeld-Wen from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Jeld-Wen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE:JELD opened at $21.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.43. Jeld-Wen has a 52 week low of $13.28 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Jeld-Wen (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.12). Jeld-Wen had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Jeld-Wen’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 7.3% in the second quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,682,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,954,000 after buying an additional 182,700 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,515,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,183,000 after buying an additional 27,334 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 0.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,301,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,625,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Jeld-Wen in the second quarter worth approximately $12,152,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Jeld-Wen by 3.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,413,000 after buying an additional 15,544 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jeld-Wen

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc manufactures and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, and aluminum windows.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Jeld-Wen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jeld-Wen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.