Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) PT Set at €32.00 by Warburg Research

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) has been given a €32.00 ($37.21) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Jenoptik in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. HSBC set a €23.00 ($26.74) target price on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Independent Research set a €24.20 ($28.14) price target on Jenoptik and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Jenoptik currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €27.10 ($31.51).

Shares of JEN stock traded down €0.60 ($0.70) on Wednesday, reaching €28.22 ($32.81). The company had a trading volume of 145,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,081. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 20.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of €24.64 and a 200-day moving average of €26.18. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €20.05 ($23.31) and a 12 month high of €36.80 ($42.79).

Jenoptik Company Profile

Jenoptik AG operates as an integrated photonics company in Germany and internationally. The company's Opticals & Life Science division develops and manufactures micro-optics for beam shaping for use in the semiconductor industry, as well as for laser material processing; and optical systems and components for information and communication, security, and defense technologies.

