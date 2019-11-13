Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Jersey Electricity PLC (LON:JEL)’s stock price traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 452.12 ($5.91) and last traded at GBX 452.12 ($5.91), 1,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458 ($5.98).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 452.19 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 449.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.50, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

About Jersey Electricity (LON:JEL)

Jersey Electricity plc is a supplier of electricity. The Company is engaged in the generation and distribution of electricity, and jointly operates the Channel Islands Electricity Grid System with Guernsey Electricity Limited, importing power for both islands. Its segments include Energy, Building services, Retail, Property and Other.

