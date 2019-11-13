John L. Manley Sells 5,000 Shares of World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Stock

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE INT traded up $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $43.12. 374,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,165. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $19.81 and a 52 week high of $44.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.15.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.91 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INT has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of World Fuel Services from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $43,858,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 4,725.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 526,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,936,000 after purchasing an additional 515,659 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 33.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,875,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,781,000 after purchasing an additional 465,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of World Fuel Services in the second quarter valued at about $15,710,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 126.1% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 711,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,590,000 after purchasing an additional 396,850 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

