Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen Sells 2,385 Shares

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,727.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.94. Johnson Controls International PLC has a 12-month low of $28.30 and a 12-month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.35.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on JCI shares. Argus raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 13,437.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,103,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,769 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 254.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,988,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,413 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,311,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,056,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,612,000 after acquiring an additional 783,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 3,971,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,960,000 after acquiring an additional 770,038 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

