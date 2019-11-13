JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Underweight Rating for RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $173.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $164.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank lowered RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.22.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of RNR traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.21. 142,235 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,778. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $195.18. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.16.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $704.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.66 million. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Jonathan Paradine sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,370,196. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1,340.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 432 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.