Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) Declares Dividend of GBX 3.26

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income PLC (LON:JPGI) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.26 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income stock remained flat at $GBX 343 ($4.48) during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,875. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 334.84 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.37. Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 3.06 ($0.04) and a 52-week high of GBX 353 ($4.61).

About Jpmorgan Global Growth & Income

JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies across all market capitalizations, with a bias towards large cap companies.

