JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Sold by Parkside Investments LLC

Parkside Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 38.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,050 shares during the quarter. Parkside Investments LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 99.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,628,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804,555 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,779,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,900 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth $57,313,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,325,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,300,000 after acquiring an additional 920,816 shares during the period. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.6% in the second quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,945,000 after acquiring an additional 586,774 shares during the period.

JPST stock remained flat at $$50.48 during midday trading on Wednesday. 1,233,723 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.45.

