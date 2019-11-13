Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) Announces Earnings Results

Kansas City Life Insurance (OTCMKTS:KCLI) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Kansas City Life Insurance had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $126.44 million for the quarter.

Shares of Kansas City Life Insurance stock remained flat at $$33.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,202. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.33. Kansas City Life Insurance has a 12-month low of $32.01 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a market cap of $319.44 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kansas City Life Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company Profile

Kansas City Life Insurance Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Individual Insurance, Group Insurance, and Old American. The company offers term, return of premium, universal, indexed universal, variable universal, and whole life insurance products, as well as annuities.

