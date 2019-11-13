KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Director Mark E. Hill Buys 18,500 Shares

KAR Auction Services Inc (NYSE:KAR) Director Mark E. Hill acquired 18,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $397,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:KAR opened at $21.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59. KAR Auction Services Inc has a 52 week low of $16.41 and a 52 week high of $28.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm had revenue of $701.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KAR Auction Services Inc will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. KAR Auction Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.68%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 64.7% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 78.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth $42,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 114.9% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of KAR Auction Services by 30.6% during the third quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 4,668 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

KAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. CJS Securities cut KAR Auction Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.58.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used car auction and salvage auction services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: ADESA Auctions, IAA, and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

