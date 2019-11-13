Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Short Interest Down 23.1% in October

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 126,400 shares, a decrease of 23.1% from the September 30th total of 164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of KRTX traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. The stock had a trading volume of 59,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,274. Karuna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $11.24 and a 52-week high of $29.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $212,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $270,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Karuna Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $501,000. 42.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KRTX. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

