Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Acquired by Miracle Mile Advisors LLC

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.31, for a total transaction of $6,231,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $159,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 625,291 shares of company stock valued at $39,465,106 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays downgraded Kellogg to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Edward Jones upgraded Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Kellogg and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Kellogg from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.82.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $64.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,046,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,719. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $51.34 and a 12 month high of $65.59. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.12. Kellogg had a return on equity of 42.47% and a net margin of 5.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.66%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

