Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of KMPR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 256,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,757. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.93. Kemper has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Kemper alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KMPR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kemper presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

In other news, Director Robert Joseph Joyce acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes acquired 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kemper

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

Recommended Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Kemper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kemper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.