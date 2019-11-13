Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank raised its stake in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Kemper worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 98,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 68.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $75.35 per share, with a total value of $195,910.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 2,600 shares in the company, valued at $195,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $34,875.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KMPR opened at $74.80 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.99. Kemper Corp has a 12-month low of $61.57 and a 12-month high of $91.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

KMPR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Kemper has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

