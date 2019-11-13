Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 27.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,558 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kemper by 190.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Kemper by 3.1% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Kemper by 38.1% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 260,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 71,929 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Kemper by 2,177.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 76,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 73,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Kemper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 68.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KMPR stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 256,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 336,757. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.99. Kemper Corp has a one year low of $61.57 and a one year high of $91.97. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

In related news, EVP Kimberly A. Holmes purchased 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.35 per share, for a total transaction of $195,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,910. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Joseph Joyce purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $34,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares in the company, valued at $850,671. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Kemper in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. William Blair cut Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. ValuEngine raised Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

