Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) a €37.00 Price Target

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been given a €37.00 ($43.02) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential downside of 19.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DLG. Royal Bank of Canada set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oddo Bhf set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €38.00 ($44.19) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.76 ($45.07).

ETR:DLG opened at €45.80 ($53.26) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €42.40 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.92. Dialog Semiconductor has a 1-year low of €19.12 ($22.23) and a 1-year high of €44.98 ($52.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15.

About Dialog Semiconductor

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

