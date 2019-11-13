Keybank National Association OH Acquires 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,459 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.4% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,935 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,792,000 after buying an additional 2,243 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 105.1% in the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 29,681 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,209 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 45.1% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,231 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.3% in the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 26,165 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the second quarter worth $3,169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVGO traded down $1.58 on Wednesday, reaching $313.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,641,522. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $217.61 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.73 and a 200-day moving average of $285.03.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. ValuEngine raised shares of Broadcom from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.72.

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total value of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock worth $17,550,860 in the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

